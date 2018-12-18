New call centers planned in Louisiana, creating 240 jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's social services agency is moving its help-line work to new call centers planned within the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that Mississippi-based YoungWilliams will spend $4 million to create new call centers in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, with 240 new jobs.

The centers will provide support for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services for five years, responding to questions about child support enforcement, food stamps and cash assistance programs.

Previous call center functions were handled by a company operating in Florida and California, rather than in Louisiana.

The Bossier City call center is expected to open by March, with 80 jobs. The Baton Rouge site is expected to open later in 2019, with 160 jobs.

The jobs pay an average annual salary of $27,000.