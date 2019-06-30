New farmers market in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new monthly farmers market lets eastern New Orleans residents get fresh fruits and vegetables without waking up early on Saturday.

The new Second Saturday Community Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center.

There are more than a dozen other regularly scheduled farmers markets around the city and metro area, and a produce truck that stops for an hour once or twice a month in several communities around the city.

The truck's stops don't include eastern New Orleans, where the only other regularly scheduled farmers market is a weekly Vietnamese market open every Saturday from about 5 a.m. to 8:30 or 9 a.m.

About 200 people have been coming to the nature center's market since a "soft opening" in April, Audubon spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said in an email.

The Second Saturday Community Market's official opening is July 13. The vendors are on the nature center's covered wraparound deck, so it's open rain or shine and there's no admission fee.

"The Second Saturday Community Market is the beginning of Audubon Louisiana Nature Center's long-term plan to help provide healthy food choices for locals and raise awareness of the community programming at the Nature Center," an announcement said.

It said produce, seafood, sweets and made-to-order smoothies will be on sale, community services also are available, and the nature center will offer gardening presentations, nature hikes, live local entertainment and a planetarium show.