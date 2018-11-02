New hotel finally open at Alabama beach park

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — A new hotel at Alabama's Gulf State Park is finally open more than 14 years after the previous one was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan.

A grand-opening ceremony was set for Friday at the park, located between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

The 350-room hotel is being operated by Hilton Hotels and Resorts under a deal with the state. A reservation site shows rooms are available for this weekend with prices starting at about $200 a night.

Ivan blasted the old lodge at Gulf State Park in 2004, and the abandoned hulk sat for years without any improvement.

An environmental group sued after the state decided to use more than $50 million from BP oil spill restoration funds for the new hotel. The suit was settled last year.