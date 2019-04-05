New law limits crop damage payments to Idaho farmers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to limit how much the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has to pay ranchers and farmers for damage to crops caused by elk, deer and other big game has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Little last week signed the bill that would cap the amount paid for any single claim at 10 percent of the money in the Expendable Big Game Depredation Trust Account.

Backers say the cap is needed because a claim recently came in for $1 million, enough to wipe out the fund and eliminate smaller payments to others.

Those opposed to the bill say it lets Fish and Game off the hook when it comes to paying for damage to crops caused by big game.