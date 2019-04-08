New lawmaker takes oath, but might never get to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The winner of a special election has been sworn in to the Mississippi House of Representatives. But, he will get to vote as a lawmaker only if there's a special session before the term ends in January.

Republican Rep. Kent McCarty of Lamar County took his oath Monday for House District 101, which is entirely in the county. He succeeds former Republican Rep. Brad Touchstone, who is now in a nonpartisan role as a Lamar County Judge.

Mississippi legislators ended their regular session in late March.

Five people ran in the special election, and McCarty won last week's runoff.

The same five are competing in the Republican primary in August, and the winner will serve the coming four-year term. No Democrats or other candidates are in the race.