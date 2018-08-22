New murals coming to Salt Lake City's Granary District

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City's redevelopment agency has chosen artists to create nearly a dozen murals in an increasingly popular downtown neighborhood.

Officials said Tuesday that 15 artists have been commissioned for the large-scale artwork on the exterior of privately owned buildings in the Granary District.

The agency is putting about $147,000 toward the eleven murals, which are expected to be completed by mid-September.

Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen says the project will help promote the area's unique character and identity, and it could help spark more private investment in the largely industrial neighborhood.

Located roughly between Interstate 15 and 300 West, and 600 South and 1000 South, the Granary District is home to a growing number of restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.