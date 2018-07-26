New nature reserve opens to public in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A public park has opened in Omaha that will create a sanctuary for pollinators such as bees and birds.

The Pacific Preserve was dedicated and opened for public use Wednesday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The nature reserve is unlike other parks in the city, said Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench. The scenic walking trail is off-limits to bikes and pets, and visitors are asked to take out all trash they bring into the park.

"We are striving to preserve nature and wildlife in this area because we really want to make this space a neat and peaceful experience for all," Bench said.

Only a path of crushed rock and a few limestone benches have been added to the park's wild tangle of natural trees and grass.

The 20 acres (8 hectares) bordering Papillion Creek were gifted to the city by residents Judy and Jim Wigton.

The Wigton family has always valued nature, said Bob Wigton, Jim Wigton's older brother, while admiring the ways the area has been cleaned up since his family owned it.

"I think it's wonderful," said Bob Wigton. "You can feel like you're lost in the woods."

The space is unique because it's bent toward sustaining wildlife and creating a serene space, said Mark Anderson, who lives less than a mile away from the Pacific Preserve.

"It's very soothing and very therapeutic, really," Anderson said. "A lot of people enjoy things like this."

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com