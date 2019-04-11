New quarantines ordered due to horse virus in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada agriculture officials say horses that competed at an equestrian center in Las Vegas earlier this month may have been exposed to an equine herpes virus.

One horse from California and another from Clark County tested positive for EHV-1 and were placed under quarantine after competing in the National Reined Cow Horse Association Stallion Stakes at the South Point Equestrian Center March 30 to April 6.

As a result, state veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea recommended Thursday that Nevada horse owners do not travel or compete with their animals.

Three other Nevada horses were quarantined earlier this year after at least one was believed to have contracted the virus in March at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump.

Since then, Nevada Agriculture Department officials say an additional unrelated case has been confirmed in an unvaccinated horse in Clark County.