New refrigerated warehouse coming to Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — One of the largest refrigerated warehousing companies in the world is planning a major project in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Preferred Freezer Services plans to spend $60 million to build a massive new warehouse in Portsmouth.
Northam approved a $180,000 grant for the project, which is set to create 60 new jobs.
The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia to win the project.
