New solar customers to get lower credits for excess power

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New customers of an Arizona power company will get lower credits for excess solar-energy production.

The Arizona Daily Star reports new Tucson Electric Power solar customers will pay slightly higher monthly meter fees under a decision made Tuesday by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The commission's ruling was in line with an earlier statewide policy decision to end net metering, or reimbursing rooftop solar customers for excess energy production at the full retail rate, and to adjust rates and charges to avoid shifting costs to non-solar customers.

Solar-industry advocates say the ruling will make solar uneconomical for many ratepayers and could cause the industry to collapse.

The new rate plan does not affect Tucson Electric Power customers who have already installed or applied to interconnect solar systems before the Corporation Commission's decision.

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com