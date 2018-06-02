News Briefs:

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DAC Award and Reveal Reception

DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center is hosting an Award and Reveal Reception for its smartphone photo contest, Pic Darien, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The reception is free. A slideshow set to music will debut the winning photographs, as well as all other photo entries on the DAC Weatherstone Studio’s 184-inch HD movie screen. Prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be served. Magician Steve Dane will entertain and the Blue Wave Taco truck will provide light fare in the studio.

Guests will be able to view the artwork of DAC Visual Arts students and Darien High School Ginny Wright Scholarship winners.

For information, call 203-655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.

DHS jazz

at Weed beach

DARIEN — The award-winning Darien High School Jazz Ensemble will play a free concert at Weed Beach on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The performance will be followed by the Darien Community Band at 7:30. Both bands are conducted by DHS band director Jonathan Grauer.

The Jazz Ensemble comes off its highest third-place finish at the Berklee College of Music High School Jazz Festival, as well as its performance at the Greenwich Essentially Ellington competition, in which several of the ensemble’s soloists earned individual honors.

The Darien Community Band has been fostering town spirit and community pride since 1946.

“When I’m conducting this group, I often think of the World War II soldiers who probably played in this band when they returned from the war. It’s a great tradition,” Grauer said.

Admission to the beach is free for the concert courtesy of Darien Parks and Recreation.