Maritime Golf Classic adds tennis

DARIEN — Tee up or — as a new option — return serve in support of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 17, as the Maritime Golf Classic now offers an optional tennis tournament.

Registration is open now for the 8th annual Maritime Golf Classic, a fundraising event at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. New this year is a concurrent tennis tournament on the country club’s courts. Both are coed.

The annual tournament supports the Maritime Aquarium’s mission through the continuing exploration of animal and conservation issues in Long Island Sound and the oceans beyond. In addition, funds raised help to provide STEM-focused education opportunities to area students, regardless of their ability to pay.

Opportunities for the golf half of the Maritime Golf Classic include: $10,000 as naming sponsor with two foursomes and two hole sponsorships; $4,000 for a foursome; and $1,000 as an individual player or hole sponsor. The tourney begins with registration/bag drop at 10:30 a.m., a barbecue lunch opening at 11 a.m., and then a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Carts and refreshments are included.

Special course challenges during the 2018 Maritime Golf Classic include: a “hole-in-2” contest led by “Fast” Eddie Fernandes, a former assistant pro for Roy Pace at Wee Burn, with a potential golf/travel prize package from Callaway; and a putting contest with a potential $5,000 prize.

For the round-robin tennis tourney, cost to participate is $250. Registration opens at 2 p.m., with first serve at 2:30 p.m. The golf and tennis tournaments will conclude together, with cocktails, dinner, silent auction and awards beginning at 5 p.m.

Get more details and sign up at www.maritimeaquarium.org/signature-events or by calling 203-852-0700, ext. 2277.