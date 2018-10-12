News Briefs: 57th annual Sports Award Dinner set

DARIEN — The Darien Old Timers Athletic Association will host its 57th annual Sports Award Dinner Nov. 12 at 6:15 p.m. at the Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Post Road, Darien.

The dinner recognizes the accomplishments of Darien athletes, coaches, and other individuals who support the opportunity for athletics to be part of the educational and community experience in Darien.

The annual event allows the Darien Old Timers to fund scholarships for Darien High School student-athletes and provide monetary support to other local programs.

It is also a time to meet with old friends and to reminisce about days gone by. Last year, the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association awarded $7,500 to the Darien High School scholarship program and $3,000 to the Darien Human Services Department.

Tickets are $70, $700 for a table of 10. For tickets, call Joe Warren at 203-940-3296, Bill Peters at 203-536-1455 or Ed Schildnecht at 203-940-1399. Tickets can also be purchased at facebook.com/darienoldtimers/events or at Eventbrite.com. A service fee will be added to the cost of tickets purchased online.

Barbara Pierce Bush to speak at STAR luncheon

DARIEN — Barbara Pierce Bush will be the guest speaker at STAR’s seventh annual Speaker’s Luncheon on April 4 at the Woodway Country Club in Darien in support of local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The activist and writer will share her passion for global health with her topic, “One Person Can Make a Difference: Leveraging Privilege and Passion to Confront Global Challenges.”

Katie Banzhaf, STAR executive director, said of Bush’s selection, “We are truly honored to be able to share another inspirational speaker with our community.”

Tickets to the luncheon are $95 and VIP Tickets that include a champagne meet-and-greet are $150. A table of up to 12 people is $1,500. To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, visit starct.org or contact Peter Saverine, director of philanthropy, at psaverine@starct.org.