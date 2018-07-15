News Briefs: Annual back-to-school supplies drive

DARIEN — The Back-to-School Program helps eligible Darien school children get off to a good start with backpacks, school supplies and gift certificates for shoes or sneakers.

The Department of Human Services is in particular need of new, large backpacks in blue or black which can be purchased at Costco or any major retailer. Large backpacks are on sale at Costco for $15.99.

The program is one of several services the department provides to residents.

To donate, contact the human services department in Town Hall room 109 or call 203-656-7328.

Trump urged to declare disaster

DARIEN — The state congregational delegation is urging President Donald Trump to declare May’s massive storm a disaster, which would pave the way for several local towns to earn a federal grant.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, and Chris Murphy, both D-Conn.; and U.S. Reps. John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes and Elizabeth Esty, all D-Conn., sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday emphasizing the damage the storm caused.

“The storms required our state and many of our municipalities to exhaust scarce resources responding to emergencies, clearing debris, and providing accommodations and other necessities for displaced persons,” the delegation said in the letter. “These efforts strained budgets and forced our state and local communities to face large, unanticipated costs.”

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes across the state, injured several people and killed two people in Danbury.

Several towns, including Brookfield, Ridgefield, New Milford, New Fairfield and Danbury, have requested money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover the cost of storm damage. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy passed along these requests to the president on Monday.

Trump must declare the storm a disaster before the funding can be granted.