Babysitter training course to be offered

DARIEN — The Depot Youth Center will once again be offering the American Red Cross Babysitters Training Course, according to a news release.

This course is aimed at middle school students ages 11 to 15. Students will be certified by American Red Cross and receive certificates. Payment is due with application and the class is limited to the first 20 to enroll.

Applications due to later than Jan. 16. Drinks will be available, however students need to bring lunch and snacks.

Direct questions to program director Janice Marzano at janice@dariendepot.com.

Operation Fuel accepting energy assistance applications

Operation Fuel’s winter energy assistance program began Dec. 3, with its statewide network of over 100 fuel banks, also known as intake sites, started accepting energy assistance applications. Connecticut families and individuals who are struggling financially and need emergency energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank, according to a news release.

According to a recent United Way report, more than 500,000 Connecticut households cannot afford the cost of basic needs; and as home living expenses continue to rise, Operation Fuel expects to see an increased need for energy assistance this winter.

Operation Fuel provides year-round emergency energy assistance throughout Connecticut to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in a financial crisis. For more information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org.

Donations also can be mailed to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT 06106.