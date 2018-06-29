News Briefs: Blood donation opportunities, Farmers market open till Nov. 21

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Blood donation opportunities, Farmers market open till Nov. 21 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Blood donation opportunities

DARIEN — The Red Cross needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo. These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities in July:

Darien

July 12: 1 to 6 p.m., Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road

Fairfield

July 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

July 10: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairfield police station, 100 Reef Road

July 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road

Greenwich

July 9: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Temple Sholom, 300 E. Putnam Ave.

Norwalk

July 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards St.

Stamford

July 7: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Westport

June 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane

Wilton

July 9: 1 to 6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road

Lifetime Learners offers sessions

NORWALK — Registration is open for summer sessions of Lifetime Learners at Norwalk Community College for courses beginning July 10. Offerings include science fiction films, art, tai chi and several others. For information and to register, go to lifetimelearners.org or call 203-857-3330.

Farmers market open till Nov. 21

DARIEN- The Darien Farmers Market is open Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Goodwives Shopping Center, 25 Old King’s Highway North.

The market will be closed on on July 4. For information, go to darienfarmersmarketct.com.