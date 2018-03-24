News Briefs: Blood donations needed, Golf Scramble to benefit Y, Town Hall operation survey

Blood donations needed

FAIRFIELD — The American Red Cross reports its blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms this month. And even though more snow is expected this week, Red Cross representatives are urging people to get out when it’s safe and donate blood.

Winter weather in parts of the country forced more than 270 blood drives to cancel, resulting in over 9,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations in the first two weeks of March. In Connecticut, 39 blood drives were canceled due to winter weather in March, causing 1,287 donations to go uncollected. No matter the weather, the need for blood to help cancer patients, those undergoing surgeries, trauma patients and others remains.

Volunteer blood donors are needed to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients this spring. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Y Golf Scramble benefit

DARIEN — The Darien YMCA is planning its third annual golf scramble fundraiser to benefit its special needs programs. The event will take place June 6 at the Griffith E. Harris Golf Club in Greenwich.

The golf scramble event involves breakfast, an 18-hole golf tournament, and a luncheon. Sponsorships are available at the $150, $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000 level. For sponsorship information, go to darien-ymca.org. To register or for details, contact Pio Bruzzese at 646-660-5082 or pbruzzese@nemotile.com.

The Darien Y provides special needs programs to over 600 individuals annually. These programs include enrichment activities such as cooking and art, fitness programs including yoga and martial arts, clubs for girls, teens and young adults, as well as aquatics programs. Last year, the Darien Y provided $400,000 in funding for special needs programs, most which came from donations and fundraising.

Town Hall survey

DARIEN — Officials are conducting a survey to assess Town Hall’s hours of operation. To complete the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/townhallhours.

‘Forever Angel’

tribute planned

NORWALK — The Connecticut Theater Dance Co. will host a tribute event on Saturday in memory of former student Emma Splan, who died from flu complications in February. Emma danced at the company from when she was 18 months old.

The event will celebrate Emma’s life and will raise an ENCORE Youth Scholarship Fund in her honor. The Forever Angel Scholarship will be awarded to a young dancer who can’t afford a dance education every year.

There will be a specially commissioned dance piece, “Forever Angel”; complimentary dance classes; a silent auction; an honorary plaque, “Emma’s Closet,” presented to the Splan family; raffle tickets for a variety of family activities and games; memorial photo presentation and food and beverages.

The event will take place at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center ballroom, 99 East Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend.