DCA offers flower-arranging workshop

DARIEN — The Darien Community Association offers a flower-arranging workshop, “Fun Fall,” on Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road.

Attendees will make arrangements with the guidance of Diane Schlinkert and Allie Callan, both of Darien and experienced floral designers from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program. Materials will be provided; bring hand clippers if you have them.

Cost is $45 for DCA members, $55 for nonmembers. Payment is required by noon on Oct. 8. To register, go to dariendca.org or contact the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050, ext. 10. Maximum enrollment is 20.

Library offers genealogy program

DARIEN — The Middlesex Genealogical Society and the Darien Library will present a free genealogy program, “Y-DNA and Genealogy,” with Peter Biggins on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road.

Biggins started tracing his and his wife’s family histories after he retired in 2002.

In 2004, he took a course in website development at Norwalk Community College and started a family history website called PeterPioneers.com. The program is free.

Clothes for Kids fundraiser set

DARIEN — Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County will host its third annual Cook for Kids fundraiser on Thursday at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center.

The event will feature live music, a silent auction and door prizes.

The organization provides new and gently used clothes to low-income and in-crisis school-aged children in Fairfield County.

For information, to determine eligibility or to purchase tickets, visit ClothesToKidsFairfieldCounty.org.

Royal Bank of Scotland layoffs have slowed

STAMFORD — Job cuts at Royal Bank of Scotland, which has laid off several hundred employees at its regional headquarters in Stamford in recent years, have dropped to their lowest year-to-date level since the company began major downsizing in the city in early 2015, according to a Hearst Connecticut Media review of state Department of Labor records.

The investment banking giant — which announced in June that it would sell its downtown building at 600 Washington Blvd., but lease offices there for another 10 years — has reported 47 layoffs in 2018 to the Labor Department. In contrast, it averaged about 150 Stamford job losses in the first nine months of the previous three years.

About 500 still work for the firm in Stamford, focusing on RBS’ NatWest Markets-branded corporate and institutional banking services.