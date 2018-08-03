News Briefs: Darien DTC endorses Lamont...

Darien DTC endorses Lamont

DARIEN — The Darien Democratic Town Committee unanimously endorsed Ned Lamont for Governor and Susan Bysiewicz for Lieutenant Governor at its July meeting.

“Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz are the strongest candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor in the Democratic primary on Aug. 14 and they are best positioned to lead the Democrats to victory in November. It is vital that Darien’s Democrats, and indeed all Connecticut Democrats, vote in the Aug. 14 primary for Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz,” said David Bayne, Darien DTC Chair, said on behalf of the DTC.

Open call to artists, new exhibit

ROWAYTON — The Rowayton Arts Center is calling all artists for its autumn juried show by Aug. 24. To submit work, visit rowaytonarts.org. Best in show will win a $250 cash award.

In the meantime, the center is opening an exhibit titled “Brushwork” on Aug. 5. The show will feature watercolors and acrylic and oil paintings.

The opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. Visitors are invited to the free event to meet the artists and view art.