News Briefs: Darien and the Opioid Crisis, China talk set for Men’s Association

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Darien and the Opioid Crisis, China talk set for Men’s Association 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

‘Darien and the Opioid Crisis’ discussion

DARIEN — The Darien Library hosts “Darien and the Opioid Crisis” on Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Representatives from the Community Fund of Darien, Darien Health Department, Darien Police Department and Liberation Programs will discuss the results of the town’s Opioid Community Needs Assessment, and the science behind opioid addiction and effective treatment. Susannah Lewis, David Knauf, town health director, and Police Department detective James Palmieri will discuss what they are seeing in Darien related to opioids. For information, call Emily Larkin at 203-655-8775 or emily.larkin@communityfundofdarien.org.

China talk set for

Men’s Association

DARIEN — Kevin Peraino, veteran foreign correspondent, will discuss the fall of Nationalist China and the triumph of Mao Zedong’s Communist forces in 1949 on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the Darien Men’s Association. DMA meetings take place at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road. Guest passes are available at the membership desk outside the meeting room. The organization welcomes to membership men 50 and older. For information, contact Ray Meurer at 203-856-4155 raymeurer9@gmail.com.