Town hosts Sept. 11 ceremony

DARIEN — At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission hosts a memorial service at the 9/11 Monument, on the grassy area behind Middlesex Middle School on Hollow Tree Ridge Road. Residents, first responders and town officials are invited to attend.

Carved into the granite stone is the inscription, “May We Never Forget,” with the date: “September 11, 2001.” The memorial is flanked by two tall trees on either side symbolizing the twin towers. Phil Kraft, former chairman of the commission, has agreed to conduct the ceremony.

An Eagle Scout project conceived, funded and installed by then Darien High School freshman Josh Doying, a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, the memorial was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2003. After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, patriotic citizens displayed the American flag everywhere. Doying cut out a flag from the newspaper and taped it to his bedroom wall. He noticed how it faded and he was concerned that the memory of the tragedy might fade as well. Doying wanted an enduring memorial and selected the location so students would see the stone and ask about its meaning.

Doying drew the plans, approached then First Selectman Bob Harrell and the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission for approval, raised the funds and oversaw the installation of the project.

Dolan sues Altice USA to enforce jobs pledge

NORWALK — Charles Dolan and several family members have sued Altice USA in Delaware court, alleging the company failed to keep a promise to maintain a workforce of more than 460 employees at its News 12 cable news network division.

After acquiring Cablevision and its Optimum platform in June 2016 for $17.7 billion from the Dolan family, Altice USA instituted layoffs at its News 12 studio in Norwalk, taping newscasts instead at a New Jersey studio.

In their lawsuit, the Dolans indicated they never intended to sell News 12, but were induced by Altice to do so in recognition of the value the cable news network has for attracting and maintaining cable TV subscribers.

Fairfield University’s business school is named for Dolan, with other plaintiffs in the Altice USA suit including his sons James and Patrick Dolan, the former leading Cablevision and the latter president of News 12 at the time of the sale.