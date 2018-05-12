News Briefs: Down on the Farm at DNC, Stamp Out Hunger day Saturday

Down on the Farm May 26

DARIEN — The Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Road, hosts its eighth annual Down on the Farm event on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherry Lawn Park, with an early opening at 9:30 a.m. for special needs families.

The event features a petting zoo and pony rides courtesy of Pied Piper, and Almstead Trees will help kids travel to the treetops to get a bird’s-eye view of the park.

There will also be construction trucks to climb aboard, courtesy of Fox Hill Builders, picnic field games, face painting, patriotic crafts, nature activities, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.

Rain date is May 27.

Tickets are $10 for children, $5 for adults, free for children under 1.

Purchase tickets at dariennaturecenter.org/events, or the day of the event.

For information, call Leah Salomoni at 203-655-7459.

Stamp Out Hunger day Saturday

DARIEN — Since 1992, Person-to-Person has been the designated recipient of grocery donations collected in town during the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest food drive for Person-to-Person each year.

With 9 percent of Fairfield County households living below the poverty level and another 23 percent struggling to afford the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter, hunger and food insecurity is an issue for many.

During the summer months, food pantry demand increases because many families are providing three meals a day to children who qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of groceries at their mailboxes on Saturday morning, May 12. To volunteer to help sort donations, email Teresa Smelser at teresasmelser@p2pHelps.org.