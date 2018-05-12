News Briefs: Down on the Farm at DNC, Stamp Out Hunger day Saturday
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, May 12, 2018
Down on the Farm May 26
Stamp Out Hunger day Saturday
DARIEN — Since 1992, Person-to-Person has been the designated recipient of grocery donations collected in town during the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest food drive for Person-to-Person each year.
With 9 percent of Fairfield County households living below the poverty level and another 23 percent struggling to afford the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter, hunger and food insecurity is an issue for many.
During the summer months, food pantry demand increases because many families are providing three meals a day to children who qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.
Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of groceries at their mailboxes on Saturday morning, May 12. To volunteer to help sort donations, email Teresa Smelser at teresasmelser@p2pHelps.org.