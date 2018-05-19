News Briefs: Groove-a-thon Tokeneke School

Groove-a-thon

DARIEN — The Tokeneke School Groove-a-thon is Monday, May 21, from 2:55 to 4 p.m. at the school. The event features dancing, snacks, prizes and entertainment by DJ Dale Daniels and Dance on the DL. The Tokeneke Kids Care Club is hosting the event to benefit the Keys organization in Bridgeport. Keys’ mission is to bring music instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport.

The organization provides 600 students in 22 Bridgeport schools with free, in-school music instrument instruction, group lessons, summer and after-school programs and a non-audition Keys Concert Band, Keys Orchestra and Keys Chorus.

Salvatones to sing at St. Luke’s

DARIEN — The Saint Luke’s Friends of Music hosts an event with the professional singing ensemble, The Salvatones, on Saturday, May 19, at 5 p.m. at the church, 1864 Post Road in Darien.

Daniel Brondel, associate director of music and the organist of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, will conduct the a capella ensemble in arrangements of Broadway, jazz and springtime tunes.

Suggested donation is $20, $50 for families at the door. A wine and cheese reception will follow.