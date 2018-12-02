News Briefs: Groups deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Stamford food bank

DMV promotes teen safe-driver video contest

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is promoting the annual DMV-Travelers Teen Safe Driving Video Contest for Connecticut high school students.

This year’s theme, “Wait — What Can We Do?” focuses on teen drivers collaborating to follow the state’s Graduated Driver Licensing laws for 16-and 17-year-olds.

Travelers will award up to $26,000 in cash prizes to the winning students and their high schools. The contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled high school students in Connecticut, and the deadline for submissions is Dec. 17. Video contest rules and additional information can be found at ct.gov/teendriving/contest.

Groups deliver holiday dinners

to food bank

STAMFORD — A whopping 870 pounds of turkey and 1,500 pounds of cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and other canned and packaged side dishes were delivered by ambulance to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County on Nov. 19, thanks to a team effort by Stamford EMS, Stamford Paramedic Association and the families of Our Lady of Grace School.

Providing additional community support, the turkeys were purchased at a special deep discount from Stop & Shop - Ridgeway.