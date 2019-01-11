News Briefs: Intersection improvement plans outlined; Seniors advised to apply for tax credits

Intersection improvement plans outlined

DARIEN — The town is inviting residents to attend a public information meeting on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. to review the preliminary design plans for intersection improvements at Noroton Avenue and West Avenue, according to a news release.

Representatives from the Public Works and Planning and Zoning departments will be in attendance. A representative from the project consultant Fuss & O’Neill will be presenting the project to the public as town officials begin to work on the final design drawings to be submitted to the state Department of Transportation for final review.

The meeting will take place at 2 Renshaw Road, Room 206.

Seniors advised

to apply for tax credits

DARIEN — Darien assessor Anthony J. Homicki announced in a news release on Jan. 3 that senior homeowners over the age of 65 may be eligible for tax credits on their real estate property tax under the Circuit Breaker (State Program), Town Program, or Elderly Tax Deferral.

Applications are being accepted now and must be filed before May 15 to receive the credit.

Any homeowner reaching the age of 65 on or before Dec. 31, 2018, and qualifies within the income limits, is advised to go to the Assessor’s Office and apply. To be eligible for credit, income must not exceed $52,900 for married couples or $45,000 for single persons. All income, including Social Security must be reported. Documentation of proof such as a copy of a 2018 Social Security 1099 form and a copy of a 2018 Income Tax Return is needed.

For questions, call 203-656-7310, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bat, not seen

since 1940s, found in state

When the tiny, newborn bat was found clinging to a basement window screen in the Eastern part of the state, wildlife rehabilitators didn’t think it had much of a chance to survive.

At the time, the bat weighed about the same as three paper clips, according to a release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and it wasn’t expected to live very long.

DEEP Master Wildlife Conservationist Maureen Heidtmann and bat rehabilitator Linda Bowen cared for the bat until it was healthy and fully grown by mid-September.

The bat turned out to be an eastern small-footed bat, the smallest bat species in the eastern United States and the first of its kind confirmed in Connecticut since the 1940s.

The eastern small-footed bat has been victim to human encroachment on its hibernation sites and the deadly fungus called white-nose syndrome.

The species’ presence in the state was inferred through the use of bio-acoustic data. Since then, DEEP said that acoustic data has shown several “hot spots” in the state, suggesting that the baby bat heralding the return of the species to Connecticut.

