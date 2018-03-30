News Briefs: Life on the Run at Darien Men’s Association, How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training...

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Life on the Run at Darien Men’s Association, How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Life on the Run

at Darien Men’s Association

DARIEN — Heather Pech, winning marathon runner, successful retail fashion executive and a native Darien resident, will talk about her life on the run on Wednesday at the Darien Men’s Association. At the 2017 Boston Marathon, she won her 55-59 age bracket, besting 698 other runners. Today, she clocks 80 to 90 hours a week. Her goal is to run a marathon in under three hours.

Pech coaches The Blazers, a group of Darien middle school children in grades four to nine who want to run. Her retail fashion career began with Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. She went on to become CEO of Polo Jeans Co. and later 9 West. She was CEO of Nanette Lepore upon retiring in 2011.

She lives in Darien with her husband, Colin. They have three adult daughters. Her talk starts at 10:45 a.m. Guest passes are available at the membership desk outside the meeting room. The meeting is at the Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road. For information, text, phone or email Ray Meurer at 203-856-4155 or raymeurer9@gmail.com.

Narcan information, training at library

DARIEN — “How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training” will be offered on Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Darien Library Community Room. Free narcan kits will be distributed as part of the State Targeted Response Grant. There is a 30-person maximum. Register at darienlibrary.org/event/2045 to reserve a space.

The event is co-sponsored by the Community Fund of Darien, Silver Hill Hospital and Communities 4 Action. For information, call Emily Larkin at 203-8775 or emily.larkin@communityfundofdarien.org

Post 53 to offer four training classes

DARIEN — Darien EMS-Post 53 has announced it will offer four training classes as part of National Stop the Bleed Day on Saturday, teaching bleeding control basics.

The national initiative was started by the White House with the American College of Surgeons to empower civilians to be able to provide immediate intervention and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury. The event will take place at the Darien Y, 2420 Post Road, with classes starting every hour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sessions are free.