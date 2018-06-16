News Briefs: Local trails included in state challenge, Opening acts announced for summer concerts

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Local trails included in state challenge, Opening acts announced for summer concerts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Local trails included in

state challenge

HARTFORD — A local state park and state forest are included in this year’s “The Sky’s the Limit” hiking challenge, which encourages residents to get outside and take advantage of Connecticut’s trails.

This year’s challenge focuses on lesser-known trails. Hikers who complete 10 of the 14 listed trails receive a medallion or pin. Those who complete all 14 are entered for a chance to win a hand-carved hiking staff.

The Seth Low Pierrepont State Park Reserve on Barlow Mountain Road in Ridgefield and the lower block of the Paugussett State Forest on Great Quarter Road in Newtown are included.

For a complete list and for information, visit ct.gov/DEEP/SkystheLimit.

Participants must take a picture of themselves by the sign at the entrance to the park or forest and then another picture at a specific location described on the website. The two pictures from each of the 10 or 14 trails completed, along with your name and home address, are then emailed to DEEP.SkystheLimit@ct.gov. They can also be mailed to CT DEEP State Parks, Sky’s the Limit, 79 Elm St., Hartford CT 06106. Entries must be received by Dec. 7.

Opening acts announced for

summer concerts

STAMFORD — Opening acts have been announced for two of Stamford’s hottest concert series, Wednesday Nite Live and Alive@Five in Columbus Park.

Opening Wednesday Nite Live for the Ojays on July 27 will be Jake Tavill. Other opening acts will include What’s Black is White on July 18 and Tom “The Suit” Forest Band on July 25. The concert series will close on Aug. 2 with Funky Dawgz Brass Band opening for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. There is no concert scheduled for July 4 and no opening act has been listed for July 11.

Opening Alive@Five for Gavin DeGraw on June 28 are DJ Linx, DJ Double G & Kunjan on DJ. Other opening acts will include DJ E.L., DJ Frustro & Kunjan on DJ on July 12; DJ Just J, DJ Mike Schmidty, Mahatma Manny & Kunjan on DJ on July 19 and DJ Lion King, DJ Gabe Gandres & Kunjan on DJ on July 26. The concert series will end with DJ Gruv, DJ MFusco, Kunjan on DJ and Fly by Midnight opening for Neon Trees on Aug. 2. There is no concert scheduled for July 5.

Alive@Five concerts begin at 5 p.m. and Wednesday Night Live shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20 and only patrons 21 or older will be admitted to the Alive@Five shows.

For information, visit stamford-downtown.com/events.