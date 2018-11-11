News Briefs: Old Timers to host sports award dinner

Old Timers to host sports award dinner

DARIEN — The Darien Old Timers Athletic Association will host its 57th annual Sports Award Dinner on Nov. 12 at 6:15 p.m. at The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Post Road, Darien.

The purpose of the dinner is to recognize the accomplishments of Darien athletes, coaches and other individuals who support the opportunity for athletics to be part of the educational and community experience in Darien.

This annual event allows the Darien Old Timers to fund scholarships for Darien High School student-athletes and monetary support to other local programs that have a recognized need. Last year, the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association awarded $7,500 to the Darien High School scholarship program and $3,000 to the Darien Human Services Department.

This year’s honorees include Dick Costello, Mac Budd, Jim Case, Doug Lawrence, Kimberly Lynn Martini Karas, Mike Baldwin, Susan Warren, and Meredith E. Koch.

Tickets are available for $70 per person or $700 for a table of 10. For tickets, contact Joe Warren at 203-940-3296, Bill Peters at 203-536-1455, or Ed Schildnecht at 203-940-1399. Tickets can be purchased on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.