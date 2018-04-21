News Briefs: Open Doors gala Thursday, Spiritual healing focus of lecture

DARIEN — Open Doors, a residential shelter and social service organization in Norwalk, will honor Jeff Erdmann and Rick Kleeman as its 2018 Luminary Award recipients during its annual Gala and Auction on Thursday. This year marks Open Doors’ 35th anniversary as a community resource that works with people struggling with homelessness and poverty to provide shelter, support, and a plan for success.

Erdmann is the founder and leader of the Erdmann Group, a wealth management team. He has a passion for helping others achieve, and is committed to a community where no child is hungry or homeless and there are opportunities for individuals to build on their strengths to make their lives better. As a business and community leader he demonstrates the power of commitment in the way he lives and works.

Kleeman co-founded real estate investment firm Wheelock Street Capital, where he enjoys mentoring younger team members and developing talent. He grew up understanding that a life well lived encompasses a strong work ethic, honesty, commitment to family and community and compassionate service. “Giving back” either through time or treasure has been a consistent theme in his life.

The event takes place at the Woodway Country Club in Darien and has sold out.

Spiritual healing focus of lecture

DARIEN — Sources of good news can be hard to find these days. So where can we turn for the news that doesn’t shy away from problems, but lifts our view to help us make permanent progress?

In a talk titled “Breaking News: Freedom is Ours Now,” Christian Science lecturer Patricia Woodard will offer a Bible-based perspective of God that reveals the divine goodness, wellness and freedom flowing into our lives every day. The inspirational talk, sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Darien, will take place April 29 at 3 p.m. at the Darien Library.

Woodard’s talk will explore the practicality of Jesus’ life and works as explained in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” the textbook of Christian Science written by its founder, Mary Baker Eddy.

“The spiritual discovery of this 19th century woman — who found freedom from chronic illness and other struggles in her own life — shows the provable relevance of Jesus’ ministry in our lives today,” Woodard said.”

What she discovered through this study she called Christian Science — a view of God and the universe that transforms our thoughts, releasing us from fear and pain and causing us to soar.

For information, call 203-655-2772 or visit christiansciencect.org.