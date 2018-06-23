News Briefs: Person-to-Person Awarded Grant, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation honors donors

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Person-to-Person Awarded Grant, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation honors donors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Person-to-Person Awarded Grant

DARIEN — Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded a $12,500 grant to Person-to-Person in support of the Emergency Assistance Program.

As part of the company’s corporate philanthropy initiative, the Charitable Foundation provides support to organizations that are providing critical services and programs to improve the quality of life in communities it serves.

“The Emergency Assistance Program is a core service offering at Person-to-Person,” says P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher. “This generous grant will be used to provide food, clothing and emergency financial assistance to people experiencing a situational crisis and the working poor, plus casework counseling to help people achieve stability.”

Community Foundation honors donors

DARIEN — Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, a nonprofit supporting other nonprofits in the region, recently recognized donors at its annual appreciation luncheon. At the luncheon guest speaker Jim Horan spoke on the gap between the amount of opportunities afforded to wealthy and lower income people.

Horan, CEO of Connecticut Association of Human Services, believes preschool availability, health insurance for children and adults, and a decrease in homelessness are important in closing that gap.

“Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has generously supported the Connecticut Association for Human Services’ program work with competitive grants made possible primarily with grants from endowed funds established through planned giving,” he said. “Moving forward, to build opportunity, CAHS would like to see more collective impact initiatives, where state and local government, philanthropy, nonprofits, and others are aligned to achieve major social goals.”

“Because of our partnerships, with you in the room and with many others couldn’t join us, our programs and activities create impact and are working to close the opportunity gap that is all too prevalent in Fairfield County,” said Juanita James, CEO of the foundation.

Shakespeare starts back up

NORWALK — Shakespeare on the Sound’s summer production kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Claire Shannon Kelly, will run through July 1 every day except Mondays.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for seniors. Donation-only shows occur on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Children 12 and under are free at every performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit shakespeareonthesound.org.

Connecticut company tied to border control

WASHINGTON — General Dynamics, whose Electric Boat subsidiary in Groton is the nation’s premier maker of submarines, has surfaced as a facilitator in aiding “unaccompanied minors” illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, including children caught up in President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy of separating families.

Regularly ranked among the nation’s top five defense contractors, General Dynamics in recent decades has expanded into government services — including work with the Department of Health & Human Services unit that cares for the 2,000 or so children taken from their parents under the Trump initiative.

Now, corporate-responsibility advocates are calling on social media followers to register protests with General Dynamics’ CEO, Phebe Novakovic.

“Any company profiting from this administration’s brutal policy is going to have it heightened, like it or not,” said Shannon Coulter, head of #Grabyourwallet, which calls for consumer product boycotts of companies complicit in what it views as injustices.

Coulter acknowledged a boycott of General Dynamics’ big-ticket items is not practical.

“What we’re looking for is how can we appeal to these (CEOs) as human beings,” she said. “The ‘ask’ is not to break contracts. That’s not realistic. The ‘ask’ is for them to do what they can do to end this policy.”