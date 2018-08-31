News Briefs: Planning underway for Pumpkin Carnival

DARIEN — The Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival is an established favorite fall activity for Fairfield County families, offering something spooky and fun for children both big and small. Every October for over 50 years, the carnival has transformed Tokeneke Elementary School, on Old Farm Road in Darien, into a Halloween-themed haunted house and amusement park where kids of all ages can find delicious food, unique games and activities and a wide variety of mechanical rides. This year, the Pumpkin Carnival is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rain date is the following day (Oct. 14).

The 2018 Pumpkin Carnival features rides and attractions suitable for a wide variety of ages. The carnival will feature a variety of new lawn games and activities plus familiar favorites like Pumpkin Plinko, the Apple Launch and the Obstacle Course. School of Rock and Dance on the DL will perform during the event.

Attendees will enjoy a wide array of tasty foods and beverages from local Darien restaurants, such as Burgers Shakes & Fries, Heights Pizza, Bodega and Fjord Fish Market. A Newman’s Own lemonade stand will serve refreshments.

The school is once again partnering with Darien Human Services to offer area families the opportunity to participate in the annual Pumpkin Carnival fundraiser, free of charge.

To learn more, visit pumpkincarnival.tokenekepto.com, go to facebook.com/pumpkincarnival or follow on Instagram, @tokeneke_pto.

Stamford Innovation Week begins Sept. 13

STAMFORD — Entrepreneurs from across the region will gather in Stamford Sept. 13 to 23 for Stamford Innovation Week, an event series designed to connect entrepreneurs, tech talent and investors.

There will be over 100 events, including conferences, panels, speakers, open houses, networking and after-hours socializing at local pubs and restaurants with live music. Notable sponsors and participants include: NatWest Markets, Deloitte, NBC Sports, People’s Bank, CT Innovations and McCarter English.

The themes of Stamford Innovation Week are entrepreneurs and start-ups, innovations in food and beverage and finance, fintech and networking. Events will touch upon corporate sustainability, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, smart cities, fintech, pitch competitions, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and digital media, among other topics.

The week starts off with CT Next’s EIA Award ceremony, the “soft launch” of drone pizza delivery by Pieology Pizzeria, a large-scale video art installation by Danger Gallery and the launch of the official Stamford Innovation Week beer, Spark.Innovate.Move, a cryo-power pale ale by Half Full Brewery.

For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit SiWeek.org. Many events are free, others range from $10 to $125.