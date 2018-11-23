News Briefs: Revaluation notices sent to property owners; DMV promotes teen safe-driver video contest
Revaluation notices sent to property owners
DARIEN — Town property owners will receive a letter by the end of November from the Office of the Assessor, showing changes in their assessments, according to a news release.
Under Connecticut state law, all properties are to be revalued every five years. Darien’s last update was completed Oct. 1, 2013.
The overall objective of this five-year mandate is to establish parity and consistency for all of Darien’s real estate, the release said.
Yacht club to host World Affairs breakfast lecture
STAMFORD — “The U.S. and the World, Lessons from the Balkans,” a World Affairs Forum Ambassador’s roundtable breakfast lecture led by ambassador James Pardew, will take place Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Stamford Yacht Club, 97 Ocean Drive W.
Tickets are $50 for the public, and $35 for forum members. RSVP required at www.worldaffairsforum.org or by calling 203-356-0340.
DMV promotes teen safe-driver video contest