News Briefs: Scouting information session; Free genealogy program at Darien Library

Scouting information session

DARIEN — For the first time in history, the Boy Scouts of America is opening its program to girls. The Darien Boy Scouts is currently seeking girls in grades K through 12 who are interested in outdoor activity, learning leadership skills, making a difference in the community, and having fun. Interested girls and their parents are invited to an information session on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Scout Cabin, 140 West Ave.

For information, contact darienscouts@gmail.com.

Free genealogy program at Darien Library

DARIEN — The Middlesex Genealogical Society and the Darien Library will present a free genealogy program, “Beginning French-Canadian Genealogical Research,” with Ronald Blanchette, on Nov. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road.

The presentation will examine the record types available in French Canada, online and print resources available for accessing those records, and the ways in which French Canadian genealogical research differs from research on other nationalities.

It will further explore the kinds of records that exist, how to locate them, and how they differ from similar comparable records in the U.S.; unusual types of research problems common to French Canadian research; the organization of standard print and online source materials and how to read and use them.

Blanchette is a member of the board of directors of the French-Canadian Genealogical Society of Connecticut.

There will be a 1 p.m. social hour and chat with fellow genealogists prior to the program. For details, visti mgs.darien.org/meetings.htm. This program is free and open to the public.

Youth center presents depression discussion

DARIEN — The Depot-Darien Youth Center will present a program addressing depression on Nov. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the youth center.

Topics include the signs and symptoms of depression; how to help a child, relative or sibling struggling with depression; and how to protect oneself while supporting a person with depression.

Answers to these questions will be presented by Robert DiRoma, of Life Solutions, who specializes in substance and alcohol abuse and mental illness. Some therapeutic techniques DiRoma provides are CBT, long-term dynamic therapy, as well as taking a trauma focused approach dealing with childhood, teen and adult development.

Register at depression110818.even

tbrite.com. Space is limited.

For information, contact Janice Marzano at 203-655-0812 or email at janice@dariendepot.com