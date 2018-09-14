News Briefs: Scouting open house Sept. 22

Stamford Brew and Whiskey fest

New Neighborhoods Inc. hosts its second annual Stamford Brew & Whiskey Festival on Friday at Stamford’s Harbor Point, 2200 Atlantic St. Admission is $45, which includes a sampling of food, beverages and live music. VIP admission is $100, which allows access to reserved VIP reception areas, food buffet, beer, wine, sampling from all vendors and live music.

Scouting open house Sept. 22

Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust and Darien Boy Scouts host a Family Scouting Open House on Sept. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Scout cabin, 140 West Ave., Darien. There will be fun activities and parents can get information about programs for boys and girls in kindergarten to grade 12. Cub and Boy Scout programs and the coed high school STEM Venture Crew are starting a new year of activities, and new programs for girls are planned.

Hazardous waste collection slated

The New Canaan Public Works Department hosts a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the wastewater treatment plant, 394 Main St.

New Canaan residents and residents of Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton can participate.