News Briefs: Slew of car burglaries reported in town

Slew of car burglaries reported in town

DARIEN — Police investigated multiple reports of car burglaries in the past week.

On Dec. 14 at 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly entered on Midbrook Lane. The owner had left their car at 7:30 p.m. and when they returned at 11:30 p.m. a backpack valued at $50 and a U.S. passport were missing, police said. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

On Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. a complainant reported that someone had entered their unlocked 2012 Chevy Silverado on Fairfield Avenue overnight. Missing from the vehicle was $45.

About half an hour later, police were contacted on report of another vehicle burglary, this time on Chestnut Street. According to police, the complainant said their three unlocked vehicles had been entered at some point overnight. Missing from the complainant’s 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was $10 in cash.

Just 15 minutes after that, police were contacted about another vehicle burglary on Fairfield Avenue. The complainant told police her unlocked 2018 Mazda CX9 had been entered sometime overnight. When she went out to the vehicle in the morning, she observed contents of the glove box scattered around the passenger compartment. Nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

—dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568