News Briefs: Woman’s death deemed not suspicious

STAMFORD — Police say the death of a Chinese immigrant whose body was found on Sunday in Mill River does not appear to be suspicious.

Lt. Tom Scanlon said 67-year-old Eru Zhang moved to the United States 18 months ago and had been living on Vernon Place, near where officers found a pair of sandals on the riverbank Sunday afternoon.

Scanlon said a preliminary examination of the body revealed no trauma or signs of foul play. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Zhang’s death.

Downtown police Capt. Diedrich Hohn said someone spotted the body floating down Mill River near the Broad Street bridge shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

With the help of the University of Connecticut-Stamford police and firefighters, city police found the woman’s body about 20 minutes later under the bridge.

Hohn said police searched the area and found the sandals less than a half-mile upstream from the bridge.

Anyone with information can call the Stamford Police at 203-977-4421.

