Newspaper: Chicago falling short on affordable housing goals

CHICAGO (AP) — The number of affordable residences being built in Chicago is running below projections, according to a newspaper analysis of city records.

The 2015 Affordable Requirements Ordinance strengthened requirements that developers include residences for rent lower than the area market rate or face fees.

City leaders projected the ordinance would generate 1,200 new units and $90 million in fees over five years. The funds would go toward building additional affordable options.

The Chicago Tribune found that the ordinance has so far generated fewer than 200 affordable residences and the fees only resulted in 10 affordable units, putting the city below the pace needed to meet projections.

Developers have created or committed to than 700 units, which puts them on pace to meet the goal, city officials said.

The newspaper also found that fees were typically put into developing housing in struggling areas instead of the targeted gentrifying zones. Housing advocates said this goes against the goals of the rules and further widens economic segregation in the city.

The city is trying to be successful in using its limited resources, said David Reifman, the city planning commissioner.

"We have housing needs throughout our city," he said. "Is Woodlawn less deserving than Logan Square? No, they're equally deserving."

Housing advocates said some families are being priced out of their current neighborhoods and having to move to more distant and potentially more dangerous areas.

Policymakers are working with community groups to create more stringent rules that keep developers building affordable units in popular areas, city officials said.

The ordinance is just one way city leaders hope to meet affordable housing goals, Reifman said.

"That is reflected in our housing investments, our housing policies and our programs," he said. "We need to address affordable housing at various different levels."

