Niagara Falls casino going for vow renewal record
Updated 10:49 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A Niagara Falls casino is going for a world record with a massive marriage vow renewal ceremony.
The "I do's" are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
The casino has enlisted National Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, to help officiate. Smith will lead the couples in stating a single vow together.
If more than 1,201 married couples follow Smith's lead, the casino will win a place in the Guinness World Records for the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony. The current record was set at Western Michigan University in 2016.
