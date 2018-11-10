Niagara Falls commission to mark WWI anniversary with bells

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — A bell at the United States-Canadian border will toll 100 times to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission is participating in the Bells of Peace initiative that will have bells ringing throughout Canada on Sunday.

One of the bells will ring at the Rainbow Bridge, which links Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The Bells of Peace initiative is coordinated by the Royal Canadian Legion. It's meant to emulate a spontaneous ringing of church bells that erupted on Nov. 11, 1918, in celebration of the war's end.