Nixon calls for early voting, relaxed registration deadlines

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cynthia Nixon is blasting New York's antiquated voting rules, saying that if elected governor she will push to change them.

The "Sex and the City" star and political activist announced proposals Wednesday to authorize advance voting, make voting registration easier and loosen restrictive deadlines for party affiliation changes.

New York is one of only 13 states without advance voting, and enrollment deadlines mean voters have to decide many months in advance in order to participate in a primary election.

Nixon faulted her primary opponent, two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for not overhauling state voting rules. Cuomo supports many of the same proposals as Nixon. So far they've been blocked in the Legislature.

A Cuomo campaign spokeswoman said the governor is focused on electing more Democratic lawmakers to get the reforms passed.