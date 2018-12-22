No discipline for lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An investigation of a Minnesota lawmaker accused of unwanted advances on woman did not result in any discipline.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the House released a summary of the investigation Friday, nine months after the allegations against Republican Rep. Rod Hamilton surfaced. The full investigation was not made public because it contains private personnel data.

In April, Emily Schlecht reported to police that the eight-term lawmaker from Mountain Lake invited her back to his St. Paul apartment during a snowstorm. She was at the Capitol advocating for a sexual violence center.

Schlecht says Hamilton stroked her head and hands and kissed her.

At the time, Hamilton said it was a misunderstanding, and no charges were brought by police.

The internal investigation cost more than $38,000.

