NYC building collapses days after city warned it wasn't safe

NEW YORK (AP) — A condemned, abandoned building in midtown Manhattan has partially collapsed just days after demolition work led New York City officials to temporarily close down a pair of nearby businesses.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported in the collapse just before 12 p.m. Sunday on 52nd Street near 8th Avenue. Video posted on social media shows mangled scaffolding.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted: "Thankfully the workers were at lunch."

The city's Buildings Department last week ordered Therapy, a popular gay bar, and Stiles Farmers Market to close down and vacate the premises because the abandoned building appeared unstable.

An order posted on the Buildings Department website said the businesses were "within the collapse zone," and that the abandoned building was "unsafe and has potential of collapse."