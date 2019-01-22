No major TSA disruptions at Spokane airport

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane International Airport is reporting business as usual despite a record number of Transportation Security Administration workers calling in sick nationally due to the partial government shutdown.

Unless the shutdown comes to an end, this Friday will mark the second paycheck missed by 800,000 government workers.

The Spokesman-Review reports the number of TSA sickouts nationally reached 10 percent on Sunday.

But the shutdown doesn't seem to have hit the Spokane airport. Spokesman Todd Woodard says the airport hasn't had any significant change in security screening wait time, and there hasn't been an unusual number of TSA workers calling in sick.

Woodard still advises travelers to arrive at the airport 90 minutes prior to their boarding time.

