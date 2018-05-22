No tail lights leads to traffic stop and arrest

DARIEN — A Norwalk man is facing charges after he was spotted driving in Darien with no tail lights illuminated.

Edwin T. Esquivel, 33, of Ely Avenue, was charged with interfering with an investigation, druving under suspension, improper rear lamps and second-degree failure to appear.

On officer on patrol spotted Esquive’s Honda Odyssey driving east on Tokeneke Road with no tail lights and pulled him over. Initially, Esquivel said he had no identification, and that his name was “Marvin Xar-Gomez.” A check of that name showed a suspended driver’s license, and the officer wrote up a summons. When confronted with the summons and told he would not be released until he was positively identified, Esquivel admitted to giving a fake name. His brother came to the scene with Esquivel’s passport.

A new DMV checked showed that Esquivel’s driver’s license was also suspended, and there was an active warrant out of Norwalk for failure to appear on motor vehicle charges, including driving under the influence and evading responsibility.

Esquivel was released after posting bonds totaling $5,500. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on May 29 on the Darien charges and May 30 in state Superior Court in Norwalk on the warrant.