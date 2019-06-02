No tools needed: Goats to eat unwanted plants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Goats have been invited to a feast at a popular Ann Arbor park.

The Ann Arbor News reports that 10 goats will start roaming two islands at Gallup Park to eat invasive plants, starting Thursday.

It's being promoted as an efficient way to get rid of weeds and other undesirable vegetation. Deputy parks manager Scott Spooner says staff can work elsewhere instead of cutting and pulling plants.

The islands and pedestrian bridges will be closed through June 27, although there will be opportunities to see the goats in action on June 10, June 19 and June 24.

The goats are from Twin Willow Ranch in Milan. They have names such as Bling, Freckle and Little Red.