Nonprofit sues Marshall County claiming jail censorship

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit that publishes legal news magazines for prisoners claims Marshall County is censoring its publications.

In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month, the Human Rights Defense Center says the county jail has censored at least 100 copies of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News since March 2018.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the censorship is unconstitutional. It also seeks unspecified damages and court costs.

Marshall County's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time the nonprofit has had a conflict with the county.

Human Rights Defense Center Associate Director Alex Friedmann sued Marshall County in 2014 after the sheriff refused to release public records. The sheriff was ordered to hand over the records and Friedmann was awarded attorney's fees.