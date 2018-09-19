Noroton Heights station work on schedule

Darien Metro North Station. Taken Aug. 28 Darien Metro North Station. Taken Aug. 28 Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

Construction equipment for the platform project at Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Construction equipment for the platform project at Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

A sign for the construction being done at Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. A sign for the construction being done at Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

Vehicles for construction at the Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Vehicles for construction at the Noroton Heights Train Station. Taken Sept. 18. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media







Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Noroton Heights station work on schedule 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The construction of new platforms at the Noroton Heights train station is on schedule.

Judd Everhart, director of communications for the state Department of Transportation, said the completion date for the estimated $6.3 million project is

Nov. 30.

“The scope of the project is primarily replacing the existing concrete platforms and railings,” Everhart wrote in an email.

The four-phase project to replace the two New Haven-bound and two New York-bound platforms began in March 2017, and is in the final stage of construction. Two of the four platforms have been replaced, while construction on the northern platform began Aug. 22.

The biggest obstacle has been obtaining the necessary track and power outages when working adjacent to the railroad, Everhart said.

“In some locations, we have encountered some very deteriorated foundations after removing the platform, resulting in additional work,” he said.

More Information For more information on the Noroton Heights Project, visit the Connecticut Department of Transportation website.

With only half of any platform open to commuters during construction, Everhart said disruption caused by maintaining infrastructure is to be expected.

“This project is very similar to remodeling your kitchen — rip out and replace everything while still maintaining the ability to cook in it,” he said.

Public Works Director Ed Gentile said the platform project could inconvenience commuters.

“The parking is not so bad,” Gentile said. “But the commuters are a little inconvenienced getting to the station. They have to walk further to get to the west end of the platform.”

While the Noroton Heights train station awaits completion, the Darien station may have its own platform project soon.

At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Sept. 10, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said officials found out two weeks ago the Darien station’s platforms are slated for replacement.

“Unbeknownst to me, I didn’t realize that when that station was rebuilt they did not replace the platforms,” she said.

The station has old structures that are not performing well, similar to the platforms at Noroton Heights.

“Final construction documents are scheduled to be completed by January of 2020,” she said. “So that will be an exciting time, I’m sure.”

dj.simmons@hearst

mediact.com, 203-842-2568