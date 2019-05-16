Norovirus possibly to blame after about 60 fall ill at event

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Health officials on the North Carolina coast say norovirus may be what caused nearly 60 people to get sick at a recent charity event.

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services says on its webpage that there were about 250 people at the event in Manteo on May 3. The news release from the department also says that of the people who showed symptoms, three reported seeking medical attention.

Also, the department says the investigation is inconclusive given that only one sample was taken for testing and the result was negative for any specific foodborne bacteria.

Josh Coltrain, the department's environmental health supervisor, told Outer Banks Today that it's suspected that someone who had norovirus but didn't show any symptoms is responsible for spreading the illness.