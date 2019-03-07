North Carolina gets plant making cancer-fighting biologics

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A French company that uses gene-editing to make treatments that help a patient's immune system fight cancer is building its first U.S. manufacturing site in North Carolina.

State officials said Thursday that Paris-based bio-pharmaceutical company Cellectis could get tax breaks and other incentives worth up to $4 million if it follows through with hiring up to 200 workers at its Raleigh plant over five years. State business recruiters said New Jersey offered tax credits worth twice as much.

Business recruiters say the new jobs will pay an average of $100,000 a year to scientists, engineers and manufacturing and operations workers. Wake County's average salary is $58,000 a year.