North Dakota Grain Growers withdrawing from national group

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Grain Growers Association is withdrawing from the National Association of Wheat Growers.

Grain Growers President Jeff Mertz says the state group doesn't believe it's getting an "adequate return" on the dues it pays because it's seen a decline in national group support for issues specifically affecting North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the vote by the state group's board to sever ties with the national group was unanimous. When the contract expires June 30, it will end a 42-year relationship.

National group President Ben Scholz says it "did everything possible" to address the state group's concerns. He says it's unfortunate that a major wheat-producing state won't be part of the national organization.

North Dakota leads the nation in the production of both spring wheat and durum wheat.

